Deschutes County Health Services offers 6-week Living Well Central Oregon workshop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is excited to announce an upcoming start date for a Living Well Central Oregon program, offered via Zoom.

Class Info:

Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., Jan. 26 to March 9, in the Zoom Room

Who is it for? The Living Well with Chronic Conditions program is for anyone who lives with a long term health condition like arthritis, asthma, depression, fibromyalgia, or diabetes. It is also for caregivers and loved ones. Although there are many chronic health conditions, problems and symptoms are often similar. This workshop was designed and tested at Stanford University and provides participants information about how to:

Manage symptoms and medication

Work with your health care team

Set weekly goals

Problem-solve effectively

Improve communication

Relax and handle difficult emotions

Eat well and exercise safely

What is it? This six-week workshop teaches practical skills for living a healthy life. It is designed to complement your medical care. Learn how to manage your daily symptoms including: pain, fatigue, stress, poor sleep, shortness of breath, and physical limitations. The two hour classes, taught by trained leaders, are fun and interactive. All participants receive a copy of the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” Cost is $10, scholarships are available.

Living Well Central Oregon is a regional program serving the tri-county. Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council to coordinate Living Well Central Oregon with multiple partners.

To learn more about the program, call Sarah Worthington at (458) 292-8397 or visit www.livingwellco.org or www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org.