Plein Air art exhibition fills COCC’s Barber Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An exhibition of canvases by the Plein Air Painters of Oregon, titled “Plein Air to Studio — Oregon Landscapes,” is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from Jan. 3 to Feb. 25.

For gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu.

The exhibition features more than 60 paintings from the field and studio paintings influenced by the outdoor painting experience, all created by Plein Air Painters of Oregon members over the past two years. Plein air comes from the phrase “open air” in French, meaning the entire painting is conceived and executed on location.

For more information, contact Emily Moxley, library access services, at emoxley@cocc.edu.

