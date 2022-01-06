Better Together Central Oregon names new executive director

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Better Together Central Oregon’s board of directors announced this week that Rutila Galvan-Rodriguez has accepted the position of executive director.

Galvan-Rodriguez has been serving as interim executive director since August of 2021. Prior to taking on interim leadership for the organization, she held the position of director of family and youth partnerships.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing work that aligns stakeholders across sectors and across communities, working with the Better Together Board of Directors, local school districts, local Education Service Districts, higher education, local business, community-based organizations, regional government and community members in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

“Rutila carries such strong credibility with all of our communities, schools and partner agencies for building strong relationships, deep connections and for leading from a place of passion and commitment,: said Sonya Littledeer-Evans, vice chair of the Better Together board and deputy director for Deschutes County Juvenile Community Justice.

“Rutila exemplifies what it means to truly center youth and families in our work, to ensure those with lived experience are co-designers of the work, and that all results are equitable. Rutila is the right leader for Better Together because her core values align with Better Together and her skills, lived experience and love for community will take Better Together to the next level of operationalizing these core values in all that we do.”

According to Littledeer-Evans, Galvan-Rodriguez has been supporting Better Together’s vision for several years. Initially, as a partner through the Juntos program, later as a member of Better Together’s StriveTogether leadership team, then as the organization’s director of family engagement and most recently as interim executive director.

“Rutila’s personality and approach directly supports Better Together’s vision of a highly collaborative organization that works to transform systems that are failing many of the community's most vulnerable populations,” added Bruce Abernethy, chair of the Better Together board and grant writer for Bend-La Pine Schools. “She brings both passion and humility to difficult issues and engages in meaningful conversations that bring people together.”

Abernethy describes Galvan-Rodriguez as a servant leader who knows how to elevate and bring out the best in those around her.

Galvan-Rodriguez said she is honored to accept the permanent role of executive director because she wholeheartedly believes in the work and knows that it comes with incredible partnership and support.

“We still have a world of opportunity ahead to enrich the lives of Central Oregon kids from cradle to career. Our commitment to this work and our partnerships continue to grow stronger and I’m excited for the work ahead,” said Galvan-Rogriguez.

About Better Together

Better Together actively works to improve the educational outcomes and well-being of young people through regional, cross-sector partnership and alignment. To learn more, visit our website at bettertogethercentraloregon.org.

About High Desert Education Service District (HDESD)

HDESD is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources.