COCC to host career fair for early learning educators

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting a career open house for early learning educators from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center, co-hosted by East Cascades Works, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources, Worksource East Cascades and the Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon.

Representatives from a number of regional early education employers will be available to share information about employment opportunities and career resources. Masks are required and distancing protocols will be followed.

Participating employers of the career fair include Oregon State University-Cascades’ Little Beavs/Little Kits, Boulden Rogen Early Childhood Academy, MountainStar Family Relief centers, The Children’s Learning Center in Madras, Head Start/Early Head Start in Crook and Deschutes counties, the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, the High Desert Education Service District’s Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Intervention programs, the Bend Park & Recreation District and NeighborImpact Child Care Resources, among others.

“For both soon-to-be and recent graduates, this is a great chance to learn about specific positions, but it’s also a chance for those considering a career in early education to ask questions of those in the field,” said Amy Howell, Ph.D., director of COCC’s early childhood education program.

Additionally, COCC will host the regional chapter of the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children’s annual Early Learning Conference, April 29-30, which offers livestreamed and prerecorded sessions; interested presenters are invited to submit proposals by Jan. 31 by emailing ahowell@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.