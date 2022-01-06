Employment Dept., WorkSource Oregon to host statewide health care in-person, virtual job fairs

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon Hiring Heroes in Healthcare event was so successful, virtual and in-person events are being scheduled again on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“Demand was high at last year’s event. We helped employers find workers and people find fulfilling work,” said Adalberto Rubio, OED business service analyst. “Job vacancies continue, however, and we know more work needs to be done.”

The goal of the statewide job fair is to fill openings in direct healthcare and other positions that support the healthcare industry, like food service, facilities and business administration.

More than 75 employers have signed up to participate in this event, and the job fair again is being marketed in California, Idaho and Washington to recruit out-of-state job seekers to Oregon healthcare open positions.

WorkSource Oregon helps connect employers and qualified job-seekers interested in the healthcare field. The Oregon Employment Department is one of WorkSource Oregon’s partner agencies.

WorkSource Oregon and its partners offer an array of programs and services to explore like:

Training at an approved institution for in-demand occupations, including assistance with tuition and other associated costs, such as textbooks

Fee assistance for licensure testing or preparatory classes for testing

Placement in on-the-job training or work experiences with employers

Entrance into apprenticeship programs or other earn-and-learn opportunities

Supportive payments that would lead to success in training (e.g. gas vouchers)

Paying for necessary equipment or clothing needed for job opportunities

People can register for the events online and visit the WorkSource Oregon LinkedIn page for this job fair and other hiring events with a focus on healthcare.