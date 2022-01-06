Nominations sought for Oregon urban forestry awards program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nominations are being sought between now and Tuesday, Feb. 15 for individuals, communities and organizations in the state who demonstrate outstanding accomplishments and leadership in urban and community forestry.

Nominations will be reviewed by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and the non-profit Oregon Community Trees (OCT) for their joint annual Urban and Community Forestry Awards Program.

Nominations for an individual, or an organization can be submitted online at Nominate a Tree Champion.They are being sought in two categories:

Individual: This is given to a person who has made significant contributions to urban forestry in Oregon. This may be work in tree planting and care, engaging citizens in community forestry, raising awareness about urban trees, and protecting Oregon’s urban forests.

Organization: This is given to a business, non-profit, school or municipality actively promoting healthy urban and community forests in Oregon through education, awareness, advocacy and investment in our urban forests.

OCT President Mike Oxendine said, “Since 1994, ODF and OCT have celebrated Oregonians who understand that healthy urban and community forests foster thriving communities. The awards focus attention on people and projects that are making a difference in Oregon.”

Kristin Ramstad is Manager of ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program. She said “There are so many wonderful ways people and communities are working to improve and enhance their local urban forest. We want to honor their efforts and share their best practices and good ideas to inspire others.”

In addition to the two award categories seeking nominations, the President of OCT selects an awardee to recognize outstanding contributions or life-time achievements in the field of urban and community forestry. This is the President’s Award.

Finally, the Oregon Tree City of the Year is chosen by ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Program staff. Only Oregon cities and towns recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA and who demonstrate an effort to build a sustainable community forestry program are eligible for consideration.