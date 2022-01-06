Oregon Psilocybin Services set to launch community interest survey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority is conducting a survey to better understand who may be interested in accessing psilocybin services, service center licensure, facilitator licensure, manufacturer licensure, testing lab licensure and training program approval.

The Oregon Psilocybin Services Community Interest Survey will be offered in English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Simple Chinese/Mandarin and Somali. Participants will remain anonymous, and it will take five to 10 minutes to complete.

The survey will open on Friday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. and will close at 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 6.

The survey can be found here: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/Psilocybin-Community-Interest-Survey.aspx

The data collected will aid in program development, and in preparing resources for licensing and compliance work that will begin Jan. 2, 2023, when OHA begins receiving applications for licensure.

Ballot Measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, was voted into law in November 2020. Measure 109 directs OHA to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services.

OHA is in a two-year development period, from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022. During this time, OHA is building a new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and rule advisory committees to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state.

For the latest updates, subscribe to the distribution list at oregon.gov/psilocybin

###

Everyone has a right to know about and use Oregon Health Authority (OHA) programs and services. OHA provides free help. Some examples of the free help OHA can provide are:

Sign language and spoken language interpreters.

Written materials in other languages.

Braille.

Large print.

Audio and other formats.

If you need help or have questions, please contact Nic Riley at 971-673-0404, 711 TTY, or nic.riley@dhsoha.state.gov, at least 48 hours before the meeting.