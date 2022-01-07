Bend-La Pine Schools honors school board members during appreciation month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This January, Bend-La Pine Schools is honoring the contributions of the seven members of the Board of Directors during national School Board Appreciation Month.

Every January, School Board Appreciation Month is celebrated by school districts across the United States, including Bend-La Pine Schools, which will recognize the board during the Jan. 11 school board meeting.

“I hope our families, staff and community will join me in offering thanks to these seven dedicated volunteers who have spent countless hours in service of our students and schools. I offer my heartfelt thanks for their commitment and passion,” said Superintendent Steven Cook.

The board members spend many hours reviewing budgets, education initiatives and policies as well as meeting with constituents and attending board meetings twice a month.

The school board has governance responsibilities in four areas: vision, accountability, policy and advocacy. In addition to their policy work, board members invest their time in support of multiple key district initiatives.

The Bend-La Pine Schools board members are: Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Carrie McPherson Douglass, Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez, Vice Chair Marcus LeGrand, Shimiko Montgomery, Shirley Olson and Amy Tatom, Read more about their backgrounds on the School Board Member webpage.