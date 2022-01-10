Applicants sought for state’s Advance Directive Adoption Committee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Office of Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division are seeking applicants for two positions on the state Advance Directive Adoption Committee.

The ADAC provides guidance to OHA on necessary revisions to Oregon’s Advance Directive form, and ensures that the form is available and accessible across all Oregon communities. The committee reviews the Advance Directive form every four years.

OHA invites applications from people who meet the following criteria:

One member of the Oregon State Bar who has extensive experience in health law.

One member who represents individuals with disabilities.

Each position serves a term that begins March 1. The end dates for the positions listed above is typically four years. Board members are appointed by the Governor. Individuals with lived and/or professional experience related to health, disability or racial equity are encouraged to apply.

Under Oregon Revised Statutes 292.495, board members may qualify to receive compensation for their service.

To apply, complete the electronic application process at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx by Feb. 8. These recruitments will remain open until filled. Those applying will be asked to provide the following:

A resume. A short personal biography. A brief statement of interest, which should include the positions the applicant is applying for. A brief statement on opportunities the applicant sees for the board to address equity. A brief statement on the applicant’s understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Those unable to complete the form electronically should contact the Executive Appointments Office at executive.appointments@oregon.gov for assistance.

Information about the Advance Directive Adoption Committee is available on the board’s website at:

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/ABOUT/Pages/AdvanceDirectiveAdoptionCommittee.aspx.

For more information, contact Charina Walker, OHA Public Health Division, at 503-314-8605 or charina.walker@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Everyone has a right to know about and use Oregon Health Authority (OHA) programs and services. OHA provides free help. Some examples of the free help OHA can provide are:

Sign language and spoken language interpreters

Written materials in other languages

Braille

Large print

Audio and other formats

If you need help or have questions, please contact Charina Walker at 503-314-8605 or ina.walker@dhsoha.state.or.us">charina.walker@dhsoha.state.or.us or 711 TTY.