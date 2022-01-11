Save the date: St. Charles Foundation hosts virtual Saints Gala on Feb. 5

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — St. Charles Foundation’s annual Saints Gala is going virtual this year, and the community is invited to participate. Bidding starts on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and the free livestream event is Saturday, Feb 5. Raffle tickets are now available for purchase.

The 2022 western-themed gala will benefit the St. Charles PEDAL clinic (Programs of Evaluation, Development and Learning). The clinic provides comprehensive evaluations for children and youth with special health care needs and developmental disorders including autism spectrum, Down syndrome, ADHD, feeding issues, epilepsy and cardiac disorders.

The only clinic of its kind east of the Cascades, PEDAL serves families from all over Central and Eastern Oregon, helping them navigate diagnosis and treatment for children with complicated medical conditions.

Funds raised from the Saints Gala are critical for the expansion of the PEDAL program and its ability to serve Central Oregon. Proceeds will help underwrite the cost to expand the program, which includes the addition of two full-time developmental pediatricians and specialized equipment.

Raffle tickets are $100 each and the drawing will be held during the livestream on Feb. 5. The winner can choose from three preselected trips and will have two years to complete travel. Vacation packages include:

Chauffeured wine tasting tour and lunch, including a three-night weekday stay for two at The Setting Inn in Willamette Valley. Bloomingdale’s San Francisco shopping spree and stay, which includes a two-night stay for two at The Fairmont San Francisco. Includes a $1,000 shopping spree with a personal shopper, beauty consultation and champagne. Churchill Downs VIP experience, including a private jockey club suite for two, a race named in your honor, winner’s circle trophy presentation with photo, and three-night stay with airfare for two.

For full event details, visit www.SaintsGala.org.

About St. Charles Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of St. Charles Health System, the Foundation works to support and improve health care in Central and Eastern Oregon. Private donations raised by the Foundation allow St. Charles to build new medical facilities, purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment, keep pace with the latest technological advances and deliver exceptional patient care in a healing environment. The Foundation does more than just raise money for bricks and mortar. The organization also raises money to support many programs that benefit low-income and uninsured patients.