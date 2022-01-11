Virtual meeting set to discuss rules for drone takeoffs, landings in state parks, on coast

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Monday, Jan. 24 to review and discuss proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules. The agency intends to create rules to provide the clarity needed for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone take-off and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.

The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on YouTube for the public at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg. The meeting agenda does not include time for public comment.

The committee will also discuss any financial or economic effects of the proposed rules on businesses, local governments or other stakeholders.

After the committee review, the proposed rules will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

OPRD appointed members to the Rule Advisory Committee. Members comprise individuals who are drone pilots, agency representatives, conservationists, and active visitors to state parks. Additional RAC members have been added for this second meeting. The first meeting was held in November 2021.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-510-9678 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.