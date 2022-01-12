Dutch Bros locations in Central Oregon to support Oregon Adaptive Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dutch Bros locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Friday, Jan. 14 to Oregon Adaptive Sports.

Oregon Adaptive Sports provides life-changing outdoor recreation experiences to individuals with disabilities. Participants gain confidence, build self-esteem and strive for independence leading to an enhanced quality of life.

“We’re so excited to partner with our community to raise money for Oregon Adaptive Sports,” said Joshua Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon. “Any way we can support our community is a win!”

When: Friday, Jan. 14

Where: Dutch Bros locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters:

1143 NE 3rd St, Bend, OR

2155 Hwy 20, Bend, OR

603 SE 3rd St, Bend, OR

120 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR

62995 N Hwy 97, Bend, OR

61223 S Hwy 97, Bend, OR

1501 SW Highland Ave, Redmond, OR

650 NW Jackpine Ave, Redmond, OR

482 E Hood Ave, Sisters, OR

1990 S Hwy 97, Redmond, OR

What: Dutch Bros locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters will donate $1 from every drink sold to Oregon Adaptive Sports. Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel™ and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.