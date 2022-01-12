Redmond Area Park and Rec District to host open house on possible new community center

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Help Redmond Area Park and Recreation District plan for future recreation facilities. RAPRD is working with Barker, Rinker, Seacat Architecture to develop a preliminary design for a potential new recreation facility. Public input received during this open house will help the district prioritize the recreational amenities that our community desires.

They will be hosting a public open house on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Public Library in Redmond, 827 SW Deschutes Avenue.

There is a virtual log in available for those who are unable to attend in person. The link to join the meeting virtually is: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/619375205 or you could call in using this number 1-877-309-2073. The access code is 619-375-205

If you have any questions, please contact Katie Hammer, Executive Director at 541.548.7275 or at katie.hammer@raprd.org