Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell to distribute free hats, gloves

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon winters are cold, and in order to help kids stay warm, Assistance League of Bend will be providing free hats and gloves to 400 children in need at Operation School Bell® pop-up events this week and next.

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 will receive a pair of waterproof gloves and a knit hat in Redmond at the Redmond High School parking lot on Thursday from 3-4:30 pm and in Bend next Monday at the Westside Church from 1:30-3:15 pm. The pop-ups will occur during NeighborImpact’s food bank distribution program at these locations.

Contact Susan Heberlein at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.