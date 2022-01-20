Dutch Bros in Central Oregon raise nearly $18,000 for Oregon Adaptive Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dutch Bros in Bend, Redmond and Sisters partnered with customers to raise $17,830 for Oregon Adaptive Sports.

A dollar from every drink sold on Friday, Jan. 14, plus an additional contribution from the Dutch Bros Foundation, was donated to the organization to support their mission.

Oregon Adaptive Sports provides life-changing outdoor recreation experiences to individuals with disabilities. Participants gain confidence, build self-esteem and strive for independence leading to an enhanced quality of life.

“Huge thanks to our customers for their support,” said Joshua Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon. “We’re honored to play a small part to support Oregon Adaptive Sports’ mission!”

