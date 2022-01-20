Five C.O. arts organizations among 154 receiving state operating support funds

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Awards totaling $1,265,166 will be distributed to 154 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Program.

There are six more recipients than in fiscal year 2021 due to a growing number of eligible organizations.

Ranging from $2,000 to $ 25,000, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.

“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”

In 2019, organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.

Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 109 arts organizations.

Fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region, were awarded to:

Central

BendFilm, Bend: $7,016

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $8,589

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,899

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $17,725

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $8,077

Greater Eastern – North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $10,935

Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $5,429

Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,899

Greater Eastern – South

Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $8,536

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $4,899

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $6,147

All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $11,900

Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,934

Art In The Pearl, Portland: $4,899

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $10,490

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,899

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $7,531

BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $13,521

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $5,435

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $11,265

Caldera, Portland: $13,091

Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $5,506

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,997

Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $13,226

Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,899

Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $8,360

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,899

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,899

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,899

Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $6,657

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $5,620

Ethos Inc., Portland: $8,230

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $8,794

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $9,200

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,899

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $4,899

In a Landscape, Portland: $4,899

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $7,330

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $11,535

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $14,004

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $8,705

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $11,970

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $10,421

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $20,854

Music Workshop, Portland: $4,899

My Voice Music, Portland: $6,511

Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $11,162

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $11,245

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,353

Open Signal, Portland: $15,965

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $11,114

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $9,670

Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $11,010

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $6,116

Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $14,975

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $5,400

Oregon Symphony, Portland: $25,000

Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,630

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $7,512

PHAME Academy, Portland: $9,318

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $7,833

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,899

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $11,637

Portland Center Stage, Portland: $19,018

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,899

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,899

Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $7,490

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $13,489

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $9,072

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $22,309

Portland Piano International, Portland: $6,442

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $11,431

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,131

Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,899

Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $7,642

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $7,477

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000

Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $4,899

Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,899

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,899

The Circus Project, Portland: $8,966

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $8,667

The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,939

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $5,217

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $8,611

triangle productions, Portland: $6,178

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,899

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators, Portland: $6,972

White Bird, Portland: $11,124

Write Around Portland, Portland: $9,822

Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $8,192

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,899

Youth Music Project , West Linn: $6,390

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $8,536

Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,899

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $2,000

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $6,922

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem , Salem: $5,802

Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $5,087

Salem Art Association, Salem: $11,775

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $7,071

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,899

Willamette University, Salem: $9,050

North Central

Columbia Arts, Hood River: $6,952

North Coast

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $6,694

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,899

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,899

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $6,951

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,899

South Central

PLAYA, Summer Lake: $6,065

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $12,806

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $4,899

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $5,598

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $6,398

South Valley/ Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $5,420

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $4,899

Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $7,156

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $6,749

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,899

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $4,899

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $5,003

Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $11,668

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $6,339

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,863

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $5,307

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $18,011

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $5,294

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $13,291

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $5,713

Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,899

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,899

Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,081

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $11,885

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $6,784

Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $4,899

Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,899

Pacific International Choral Festival, Eugene: $4,899

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $13,322

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $6,533

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,899

University of Oregon, Eugene: $12,065

Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $2,000

Southern

Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,899

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,899

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,899

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $6,309

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,899

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,899

Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $6,151

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,899

Southern Oregon University Foundation, Ashland: $4,899

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,899

Region and county key:

Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)

Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur)

Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)

Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)

North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)

Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)

South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)

South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)

Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.



The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.