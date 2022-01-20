Skip to Content
Five C.O. arts organizations among 154 receiving state operating support funds

Changqui Majadero, from Los Angeles, celebrate the last set of the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival at the Village Green stage
Rob Kerr/Oregon Arts Commission
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Awards totaling $1,265,166 will be distributed to 154 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Program.

There are six more recipients than in fiscal year 2021 due to a growing number of eligible organizations.

Ranging from $2,000 to $ 25,000, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.

“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”

In 2019, organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.

Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 109 arts organizations. 

Fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region, were awarded to:

Central

BendFilm, Bend: $7,016 

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $8,589 

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,899 

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $17,725 

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $8,077 

Greater Eastern – North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $10,935 

Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $5,429

Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,899

Greater Eastern – South

Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $8,536

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $4,899 

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $6,147 

All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $11,900

Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,934 

Art In The Pearl, Portland: $4,899 

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $10,490 

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,899 

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $7,531

BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $13,521 

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $5,435 

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $11,265 

Caldera, Portland: $13,091 

Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $5,506 

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,997 

Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $13,226 

Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,899 

Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $8,360

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,899 

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,899 

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,899 

Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $6,657 

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $5,620 

Ethos Inc., Portland: $8,230 

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $8,794 

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $9,200 

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,899 

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $4,899 

In a Landscape, Portland: $4,899 

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $7,330 

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $11,535 

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $14,004 

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $8,705 

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $11,970 

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $10,421 

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $20,854 

Music Workshop, Portland: $4,899 

My Voice Music, Portland: $6,511 

Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $11,162 

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $11,245

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,353 

Open Signal, Portland: $15,965 

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $11,114 

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $9,670 

Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $11,010

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $6,116

Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $14,975

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $5,400 

Oregon Symphony, Portland: $25,000 

Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,630 

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $7,512 

PHAME Academy, Portland: $9,318 

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $7,833 

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,899 

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000 

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $11,637 

Portland Center Stage, Portland: $19,018 

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,899 

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,899

Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $7,490 

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $13,489

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $9,072 

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $22,309 

Portland Piano International, Portland: $6,442 

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $11,431 

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,131 

Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,899 

Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $7,642 

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $7,477 

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000

Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $4,899 

Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,899 

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,899 

The Circus Project, Portland: $8,966 

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $8,667 

The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,939 

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $5,217 

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $8,611 

triangle productions, Portland: $6,178 

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,899 

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators, Portland: $6,972

White Bird, Portland: $11,124 

Write Around Portland, Portland: $9,822 

Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $8,192 

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,899 

Youth Music Project , West Linn: $6,390

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $8,536 

Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,899 

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $2,000 

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $6,922 

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem , Salem: $5,802 

Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $5,087 

Salem Art Association, Salem: $11,775 

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $7,071 

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,899 

Willamette University, Salem: $9,050

North Central 

Columbia Arts, Hood River: $6,952

North Coast

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $6,694

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,899 

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,899 

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $6,951 

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,899

South Central

PLAYA, Summer Lake: $6,065

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $12,806

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $4,899

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $5,598

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $6,398

South Valley/ Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $5,420 

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $4,899 

Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $7,156

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $6,749 

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,899

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $4,899 

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $5,003 

Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $11,668 

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $6,339 

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,863 

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $5,307

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $18,011 

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $5,294 

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $13,291 

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $5,713 

Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,899 

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,899 

Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,081 

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $11,885

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $6,784 

Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $4,899 

Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,899 

Pacific International Choral Festival, Eugene: $4,899

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $13,322 

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $6,533 

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,899 

University of Oregon, Eugene: $12,065

Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $2,000

Southern

Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,899 

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,899

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,899 

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $6,309 

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,899 

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,899 

Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $6,151 

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,899 

Southern Oregon University Foundation, Ashland: $4,899

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,899

Region and county key: 

Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)

Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur)

Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)   

Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties) 

North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties) 

Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties) 

South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties) 

South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties) 

Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties) 

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development. 


The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.

