NeighborImpact, Early Learning Hub launch employer-supported child care toolkit

High-quality, affordable and accessible child care has a significant impact on the economic growth and competitiveness of our companies and country.

Currently, two-thirds of children ages 5 and under live in homes where both parents work, yet the number of affordable child care spots has decreased. In Oregon, there are three children for every one childcare spot in the state. This lack of available care has a significant negative impact on the state’s workforce.

In response to this immediate and long-term need, in partnership with Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources has launched a toolkit designed to assist employers in supporting child care for their workers.

When companies provide child care, employee absences decrease by up to 30 percent and job turn over declines by as much as 60 percent.

US businesses lose $3 billion annually due to employee absenteeism related to child care, and 83 percent of millennials say that they would leave their jobs for one with more family-friendly benefits.

Family-friendly policies increase recruitment and retention; decrease absenteeism, increase productivity, and save money for the employer. High quality child care supports today’s workforce (parents and guardians), while creating a strong foundation necessary for success in future workforce (children).

NeighborImpact’s toolkit, funded by Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon, provides resources to enable the business community to advance access to high-quality, affordable child care to support employees and the broader community. It includes case studies, information about several different kinds of support that businesses may be able to offer, an employer checklist and other helpful resources.

View the toolkit on NeighborImpact’s website at www.neighborimpact.org/employer-supported-child-care/

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.