State grants available for historic properties and archaeology projects

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects. Both grant programs support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.

The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the following historic properties.

Aurora Colony Historical Society

Churchill Baker LLC, Baker City

Creswell Library Building

Mt. Angel Blacksmith Shop

Santiam Pass Ski Lodge

Sodhouse Ranch, Malheur County

Union High School, Union

Willamette Grange Hall, Benton County

Preserving Oregon Grants can also fund archaeology projects for significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and/or interpreting archaeological sites. Archaeology projects by Southern Oregon University, Willamette University and the Vanport Placemarking Project were funded last year.

The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Lincoln City, Oregon City, Rhododendron, and Wallowa.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free, online grant workshop specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered. Visit the Oregon Heritage grants webpage to register.

March 9, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects.

March 8, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants archaeology projects.

March 8, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects.



Recorded trainings and tips are also online. To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.