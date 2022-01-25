Family Access Network receives grant from Washington Federal Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a $2,000 grant from the Washington Federal Foundation to support FAN services in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

FAN now serves nearly every school in Central Oregon, removing barriers to assistance for children living in poverty. Working with over 100 partners, FAN efficiently connects families to food, rent relief, clothing, school supplies, health care, and much more.

“FAN is grateful for Washington Federal Foundation’s support, especially in light of the ongoing hardships our clients face throughout Central Oregon. These funds will help our advocates ensure that local kids have a chance to thrive, regardless of their economic circumstances,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

The Washington Federal Foundation facilitates direct giving to community-based nonprofits serving the needs of people with low-and-moderate incomes. They are committed to $1,000,000 each year in community giving. These funds provide support for social agencies and nonprofits that serve the needs of those in their communities who may need support, including seniors, youth organizations, and families with low incomes.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.