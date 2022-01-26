ODE seeks more schools, community groups for summer food service program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Education is seeking more schools, community organizations and tribes to participate in the Summer Food Service Program this summer to ensure children 18 and younger, who benefit from meal programs during the school year, continue to have that same access to nutritious meals when schools are closed, or students are unable to attend school in person.

“Access to summer meals is an important way to ensure that children continue to receive the nutrition they need, to learn and grow, when school is not in session,” ODE Summer Meals Outreach Coordinator Cathy Brock said. "It is important to expand the program and close the hunger gap in all areas of the state, and ODE’s Child Nutrition Program is reaching out to ensure that children continue to receive meals throughout the summer."

For information about how to apply for the Summer Food Service Program, please contact ode.communitynutrition@ode.oregon.gov. The deadline to submit an application to become a Summer Food Service Sponsor is May 13.

ODE has state grant funds available up to $20,000 per sponsor to expand or start up summer meal programs. For more information on grant funds, please email Kaitlin Skreen or call (503) 947-5901.

Background on Summer Food Service Program

Organizations must enter into an agreement with ODE to operate the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Schools, non-profit community organizations, local government agencies, camps and faith-based organizations that have the ability to manage a food service program may be SFSP sponsors. Sponsors are reimbursed for serving healthy meals and snacks to children at approved sites.

Sites are places in the community where children receive meals in a safe and supervised environment including schools, parks, community centers, health clinics, hospitals, libraries, migrant centers, apartment complexes and faith-based locations. Sponsors may be approved to operate and/or have oversight of multiple sites.