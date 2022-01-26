State committee plans 2 meetings to revise rules for issuing archaeological permits

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The State Historic Preservation Office, part of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, will hold two virtual Rule Advisory Committee meetings Feb. 9 and Feb. 25. The committee will review and discuss proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules that govern how the state issues archaeological permits.

The meetings start at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube for the public at youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg. Meeting agendas do not include time for public comment.

The committee will also discuss any financial or economic effects of the proposed rules on businesses, local governments or other stakeholders.

After the committee review, the proposed rules will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

State law requires a permit for archaeological excavation or collection of archaeological objects on public land; permits are also required for archaeological excavation within an archaeological site on private land.

SHPO appointed members to the Rule Advisory Committee. Members comprise representatives of state and federal agencies, state universities with archaeology programs, county and city planning departments, Oregon archaeology associations and Tribes.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Jo Niehaus at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-590-9210 or jo.niehaus@oprd.oregon.gov.