AARP Tax Aide offers free help in Bend, Redmond with tax return preparation, filing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The AARP Foundation's Tax Aide program again is offering free income tax return preparation and filing at three Bend and Redmond locations, as well as virtually.

Neighbor Impact – Bend

20310 Empire Ave Suite 110, Bend

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Call 541-316-5789 for an appointment

Starting February 7

Deschutes Public Library - Bend

601 NW Wall St

Saturday – same day appointments

Registration begins 8:30 am on Saturday

Starting February 12

Neighbor Impact – Redmond

2303 SW First ST, Redmond

Tuesday, Thursday

For an appointment

Call 541-526-3834

Starting February 8

SE HABLA ESPAÑOL

Preparadores de impuestos disponibles -

Para citas en NeighborImpact

en Bend Llama 541-382-4366

en Redmond Llama 541.598.6778

AARP Tax Aide is a program that has been servicing the public for over 50 years. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages, and AARP membership is not required.

The pandemic has adjusted the logistics of the process, but we are still here to file taxes for seniors and lower-income taxpayers. This year's pandemic protocols are also being followed, including requiring masks and six-foot spacing.

All tax filings are done on secure internet lines. This program is for individuals, not business or landlords.

Whether in person or virtually, we'll help you get every tax credit and deduction you've earned.

To find a site near you, or for more information on virtual services, visit http://www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call toll-free 1-888-227-7669.