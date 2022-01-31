AARP Tax Aide offers free help in Bend, Redmond with tax return preparation, filing
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The AARP Foundation's Tax Aide program again is offering free income tax return preparation and filing at three Bend and Redmond locations, as well as virtually.
Neighbor Impact – Bend
20310 Empire Ave Suite 110, Bend
Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Call 541-316-5789 for an appointment
Starting February 7
Deschutes Public Library - Bend
601 NW Wall St
Saturday – same day appointments
Registration begins 8:30 am on Saturday
Starting February 12
Neighbor Impact – Redmond
2303 SW First ST, Redmond
Tuesday, Thursday
For an appointment
Call 541-526-3834
Starting February 8
SE HABLA ESPAÑOL
Preparadores de impuestos disponibles -
Para citas en NeighborImpact
en Bend Llama 541-382-4366
en Redmond Llama 541.598.6778
AARP Tax Aide is a program that has been servicing the public for over 50 years. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages, and AARP membership is not required.
The pandemic has adjusted the logistics of the process, but we are still here to file taxes for seniors and lower-income taxpayers. This year's pandemic protocols are also being followed, including requiring masks and six-foot spacing.
All tax filings are done on secure internet lines. This program is for individuals, not business or landlords.
Whether in person or virtually, we'll help you get every tax credit and deduction you've earned.
To find a site near you, or for more information on virtual services, visit http://www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call toll-free 1-888-227-7669.
