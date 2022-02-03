Oregon Parks Forever funds replacement of more than 500,000 trees killed by wildfires, heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Jan. 12, 2021, Oregon Parks Forever, a statewide nonprofit, announced the establishment of the Wildfire Tree Replanting Fund. The goal of the fund is to plant at least One Million Trees. Each dollar donated will plant a tree!

As of Jan. 31, 2022, we have been able to fund the planting of 553,000 trees across the state at Collier State Park, Silver Falls State Park, the Ben & Kay Dorris State Recreation Area, North Santiam State Park, Cedar Butte, and in the Tillamook Forest - as well as parks in Josephine and Marion Counties.

Since the 1990s, Oregon has seen significant increases in the number of acres burned statewide each year. 2020 saw the second largest number of acres burned since 1990 with more than one million acres of trees burned on Oregon lands. 2021 followed with a similarly devastating fire year, as well as a heat dome event that killed many trees in the Coast Range.

This comes at a time when the budgets of public land managers are already stressed due to ongoing funding challenges and the COVID pandemic. We anticipate these devastating ramifications of climate change to continue in the future and want to be ready to help.

Our goal is to help the public lands get replanted soon, so that in the future our children and grandchildren can enjoy the same green and lush forests and landscapes we have.

Why should we replant after a fire? Trees provide the very necessities of life. They clear our air, protect our drinking water, create healthy communities, and feed our souls. Our forests provide critical wildlife habitats, natural beauty and recreational opportunities. They sequester carbon and help reduce soil erosion by stabilizing slopes and preventing landslides.

We all sat in the smoke and wondered...What can I do? How can I help?

You can help us reach our goal to raise enough funds to plant at least ONE MILLION trees, to ensure that in the future these devastated areas will once again be lush and green!

You can make a donation online at www.orparksforever.org; send a Text Message on your phone to REPLANT at 41444; mail a check to Oregon Parks Forever, 1501 SW Jefferson Street, Portland, OR 97201; or point your smartphone’s camera at this QR Code:

About Oregon Parks Forever: Since 1995, Oregon Parks Forever (formerly known as Oregon State Parks Foundation) has been raising funds to help supplement existing funding sources to preserve and protect the experience of using Oregon’s parks. Oregon Parks Forever is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission includes working with federal, state, local and tribal public land managers to enhance and preserve special places and experiences in all Oregon parks. As outdoor recreation has exploded in popularity, additional wear and tear, and years of deferred maintenance, have resulted in the costs of running Oregon parks exceeding available funding.

Since 1995, Oregon Parks Forever has supported many vital projects such as restoring Vista House at Crown Point, helping to renovate five Oregon Lighthouses, preserving the Kam Wah Chung & Co Museum, and putting the first yurts in State Parks anywhere in the country. Most recently, the organization raised funds to build a residential outdoor school facility at the Cottonwood Canyon State Park.

Oregon Parks Forever is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Our Federal Tax ID number is 93-1177836.

Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Please contact your tax advisor with any questions.

Our website is www.orparksforever.org