Ridgeview HS Performing Arts Dept. to present The Wizard of Oz

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ridgeview High School Performing Arts Department begins the first of six performances of The Wizard of Oz on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Before the pandemic hit, Ridgeview produced its most entertaining and successful musical Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Now, it is time to return to the theater and see the highly entertaining and family friendly production of The Wizard of Oz.

The Ridgeview High School production features Seniors Sadie Lee as Dorothy, Joey Norton as the Lion, and Teagan Perret as the Scarecrow with Freshman Gloria Bouvia as the Tinman. Directed by Jerry Capson with Belinda Sisson directing the vocal music and Kelly Moore conducting the orchestra. Choreography by Michelle Mejaski with piano accompaniment by GayLynne Wright.

The well-beloved songs “Over the Rainbow,” “Yellow Brick Road,” “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” and songs you remember like “If I Only Had a Brain” will have adults and children singing at home for weeks after the final curtain. With a show this wonderful, you will want to see it more than once!

It’s a show about dreams, facing fears, and overcoming obstacles. With a cast of 40 high school, middle school, and grade school students from across Redmond School District, the stage comes alive with story, music, and dance. Join Dorothy in Munchkinland and see her meet the loveable Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion. See Dorothy seek the help of the Great Oz and battle the Wicked Witch of the West.

Evening Performances are February 17-19 and 24-26 at 7pm with Matinees on February 19 and 26 at 2pm. Prices are $12 for Adults, $10 for Seniors, $7 for middle and high school students, and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz.

The Wizard of Oz is based on the the story by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg. Background music by Herbert Stothart. Dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard with orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, A Concord Theatricals Company (concordtheatricals.com)