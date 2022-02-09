Two Redmond Proficiency Academy students perform with honors choir at Carnegie Hall

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy students sophomore Samantha Maragas and sophomore Juniper Maurer recently performed with the Honors Treble Choir Ensemble for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Honors Treble Choir is an all-girl choir with about 90 students. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

Maragas and Maurer auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and were accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in their applications and audition recordings.



“Samantha and Juniper are both very focused and passionate about singing,” said Jonathan Moore, RPA’s music director. “I really enjoy working with them in Vocal Ensemble and look forward to seeing where their talents take them.”

Maragas and Maurer were in New York City for five days, where they learned from world-renowned conductors, worked with other finalists and – of course – got a taste of the Big Apple.

“The New York experience was truly incredible, the view of the city and the views of the Statue of Liberty were beautiful,” Maurer said. “My favorite part was definitely Carnegie Hall, where the acoustics are incredible and made me feel like we were in an angel choir. I loved the experience and wouldn’t trade it for anything!”

The RPA students performed with students from 47 states, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea for their special choral performance at Carnegie Hall.

“We got to work with Dr. Lynne Gackle, the director of choral activities at Baylor University, who pushed us through our music and helped our choir sound the best it possibly could,” Maragas said. “We were inspired through the music and the incredible speeches Dr. Gackle gave during rehearsal. She told us we could change the world with music. It was definitely the best experience of my life.”

Maragas also performed a solo upfront and center on the Carnegie Hall stage, an experience she described as “terrifying but amazing.”

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.