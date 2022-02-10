COCC hosts OSU-Cascades Arts, Media and Technology exhibition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College is exhibiting a range of student work from the Arts, Media and Technology program at Oregon State University-Cascades, now through March 4.

The exhibition — defined as “storytelling within our digital landscape” — includes a range of image-based practices, including conceptual imagery, video performance and stop-motion animation. Sixteen students have artwork on display. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

“I reached out to art faculty at OSU-Cascades in December, and they happily accepted my invitation for a show for their students,” explained assistant art professor Venus Nguyen of the collaboration.

COCC has traditionally hosted the annual Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards program each February, an event that celebrates budding artists at the middle school and high school levels. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, that event required a larger venue this year.

For more information, contact Venus Nguyen at vnguyen3@cocc.edu or 541-383-7514.

