2023-24 Oregon Blue Book Photography Contest underway

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Secretary of State's Archives Division is hosting its biennial cover image photography contest. Two images will be selected, one to grace the front cover and the other for the back cover of the 2023-2024 Oregon Blue Book.

The contest is open to Oregon residents who are amateur photographers. Images must be captured in Oregon and photographers can submit images for consideration online at the submission webpage or through postal mail. The deadline to submit images for the contest is October 22, 2022. Previous Oregon Blue Book cover images can be viewed here.

"The Oregon Blue Book has been connecting Oregonians to their government, our state’s special places and each other since 1911," said Stephanie Clark, State Archivist and head of the Oregon Secretary of State's Archives Division. For most of those Oregon Blue Book editions, the cover art has been uniquely Oregon. We’re carrying on that tradition for the 2023-24 edition."



"We're so fortunate to live in the beautiful state of Oregon," said Carla Axtman, Managing Editor of the Oregon Blue Book. "We're hoping to see images of the people, places and events that will inspire Oregonians to pick up their copy of the Oregon Blue Book."



The Oregon Blue Book is the official state almanac and fact book for Oregon. Published since 1911, it is produced by the Oregon State Archives, a division of the Secretary of State's Office.