Madras VFW post invites public to ‘Welcome Home Veterans’ free spaghetti dinner

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2011, the United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution establishing March 30th “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

This day marks the anniversary of the day the last troops departed Vietnam. Many of those who served during those troubled times were not welcomed home, indeed, many experienced great disrespect upon returning. “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” provides comfort as well as demonstrating our appreciation for the Vietnam era veterans.

While March 30th officially recognizes Vietnam era veterans, we feel strongly this same “welcome home” should be extended to ALL our veterans and service members, regardless of where or when they served. All veterans, especially those who have served in combat, should be welcomed back with our sincere appreciation for the sacrifices they have made.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invites the EVERYONE, veterans and non-veterans, to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans ” spaghetti dinner March 26, 2022, 4:30PM through 7:30PM at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. Donations are certainly appreciated! Dinner will be served starting at 5:00PM and continue until 6:30PM or the spaghetti is gone. Please come help us show our appreciation to the veterans of the community.

Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.

ABOUT THE VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is the nation's largest organization of war veterans and its oldest major veteran’s organization. With nearly 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in more than 6,700 Posts worldwide, “NO ONE

DOES MORE FOR VETERANS.” The VFW and its Auxiliaries are dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.vfw.org.

Our local post is actively involved in supporting our local veterans, their families, and survivors via assistance, transportation, honor guard, etc. Additionally, our Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen programs typically award 6-8 scholarships every year to local middle and high school students from both Madras and Culver. 2021 saw eight winners, two of which went on to win the second place in the District (Central Oregon) competition. Additionally, we awarded one Teacher of the Year award.

The generous support of the community allows the VFW to continue and expand these programs. We sincerely thank the community!