DOGAMI Governing Board seeks applications for new members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Governing Board of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) is seeking applications to fill two board positions. DOGAMI is the state agency responsible for providing earth science information and regulation to make Oregon safe and prosperous. More information about the agency can be found by visiting https://www.oregongeology.org.

The DOGAMI Governing Board is a five-member panel that sets policy and oversees the general operations of the department. Board members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. The Governing Board is responsible for adopting a strategic plan every 6 years to guide DOGAMI’s mission and objectives.

Governing Board members may be eligible to receive a stipend and are reimbursed for expenses related to meeting attendance. Board members may serve up to two four-year terms and meetings are held at least quarterly. Additional information about the DOGAMI Governing Board and biographies of the current board members can be found at https://www.oregongeology.org/about/govboard.htm.

The Governing Board seeks applicants that will bring a wide range of experiences and expertise to the position. While all Oregonians, regardless of educational or professional background, are eligible to serve on the board, individuals with knowledge in any of the following fields are highly encouraged to apply:

Mining

Energy (oil & gas, geothermal, hydroelectric, clean energy)

Law

Climate Change

Geotechnical Engineering

Construction

Environmental Consulting

Urban Planning

Non-profit/Community Advocacy

Agriculture

Recreation

Water Resources

The Governor, Governing Board, and DOGAMI staff are committed to ensuring that the board represents the growing diversity of Oregonians. Appointment to the board is an opportunity for members of the community to leverage their diverse viewpoints, experiences, and visions for Oregon. Members of the board, to the maximum extent possible, should also represent all geographic areas of the state. Individuals residing in southwestern and northeastern Oregon are particularly encouraged to apply.

Individuals interested in applying for the open positions on DOGAMI’s Governing Board can apply using the State of Oregon’s Workday system at https://oregon.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Boards. To apply for a position on the board, applicants must be a resident of the State of Oregon and provide:

An executive appointments interest form;

A signed background form;

Answers to supplemental questions;

A resume; and

A short bio.

Applications for the DOGAMI board positions are due in Workday by March 4th, with appointment confirmations taking place in May. The term for the currently vacant position will begin immediately upon appointment; the term for the second position will begin in September 2022.

For more information about serving on a state agency board, please visit https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx. Additional questions about the open seats on the DOGAMI Governing Board can be directed to Lori Calarruda at (971) 940-4851 or lori.calarruda@dogami.oregon.gov.