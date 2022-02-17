‘Know Underground’ this March at the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Below the Earth’s surface exists a whole world teeming with activity. Join Deschutes Public Library to uncover new depths during “Know Underground” this March.

Dig into everything you ever wanted to know about local soil health and uncover secrets of 18th-century catacombs. Discuss the reality of mortality with a knowledgeable end-of-life doula and learn about the fascinating symbiotic relationship between plants and fungi. Examine the Underground Railroad through a new lens and hear about animal species that inhabit the burrows below.

All programs are free and open to the public. Wearing a face mask is required at all library programs and events while the Oregon state masking requirements are in place. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

The Underground Railroad as Afrofuturism*

Examine the Underground Railroad through a new lens. In this talk, dann j. Broyld will address the intersections of race, technology and liberation by retroactively applying a modern concept to dynamic historical moments.

The Weather Underground*

In the 1970s, The Weather Underground carried out more than 25 bombings throughout the U.S. to protest the war in Vietnam and racist police violence at home. Historian Daniel S. Chard explores how the FBI’s war with The Weather Underground led to the development of American counterterrorism practices.

Birds Who Burrow*

Take a tour of the state’s birds of burrows and their habitats—from the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge to riverbanks and the high desert. Presenter Marina Richie will also share personal stories from her observations.

—MORE—

Soil Health Presentation at The Environmental Center*

Get your hands dirty and learn about soil health with local experts. Discuss the four principles of creating and maintaining healthy soil while garnering practical ways to improve the biodiversity in your yard. Registration required.

Tuesday, March 15 • 3:00-4:00 p.m. • The Environmental Center | 16 NW Kansas Ave, Bend

Buried in Plain Sight: Mental Illness in Oregon*

Recognize the history of how mental illness is addressed in Oregon and how these systems have often led to isolation and marginalization of this vulnerable population. Dr. Wil Berry, Medical Director at Deschutes County Behavioral Health, will facilitate the presentation.

The Origins of the Catacombs in Paris*

To confront a growing architectural problem and overwhelmed cemeteries, King Luis XVI solved one problem with another. Professor Thomas M. Luckett discusses the creation of the Paris Catacombs in pre-revolutionary France.

Magnificent Mycelium with Fungi Perfecti*

Fungi and plants have been allies for millions of years. Hear about their fascinating symbiotic relationship, including how to garden and enrich green landscapes with mushrooms.

Leaning In: Facing the Reality of Mortality

Unlock the keys and discover what it means to “lean into”" one’s own death. Join Cheryl Adcox, RN, an experienced Death Café facilitator and end-of-live doula serving Bend since 2018.

Thursday, March 24 • 6:00-7:30 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St, Bend

Death Café*

Not a grief support group, it is no more and no less than a friendly group discussing death. Free of agenda or ideology, the aim is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives.

Registration required. Ages 16 and up.

Tuesday, March 29 • 6:00-7:30 p.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Rd, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.