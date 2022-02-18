Fourth annual Winter PrideFest ski weekend coming to Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The fourth annual Winter PrideFest, OUT Central Oregon’s annual celebration of winter sports among the LGBTQ+ community, marginalized individuals in the community, and their allies, is returning to one of the country’s top destinations for outdoor recreation. Featuring four days of on- and off-mountain sports and social activities, Winter PrideFest will take place March 3-6 at Mt. Bachelor and Bend.

“Winter PrideFest was conceived as a way to bring the LGBTQ+ community together over a shared passion for outdoor recreation and winter sports, and to do so in a way that is inclusive, social, educational, and above all, fun,” said Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon. “What started as a local grassroots effort in year one has quickly evolved into an event with national cache, and we think there’s no better venue to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the outdoors than Mt. Bachelor and Bend.”

At Mt. Bachelor, Winter PrideFest will feature organized groups for Alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. New for 2022 is Bonfire on the Snow with Wanderlust Tours, a snowy nighttime snowshoe trek to an ice-carved amphitheater complete with a bonfire and warm cocktails. In town, attendees can take part in a Welcome Snocial at various businesses in the Box Factory, WIGS night-time ice skating at Seventh Mountain Resort, a panel discussion on Inclusivity in the Outdoors (co-sponsored by OSU-Cascades DEI Lab), a downtown Apres Ski Party at Crater Lake Spirits and other locations, and the signature Winter PrideFest Dance Party at 10 Barrel East.

“We have seen attendance at Winter PrideFest increase exponentially from 150 attendees in year one, to over 700 attendees in year three, and we estimate that more than 1,000 people will take part in this year’s event,” said Nesbitt. “With two-thirds of those attendees coming from outside of Central Oregon, there’s no question that Winter PrideFest has quickly established itself as a marquee winter event for the LGBTQ+ community, our allies, and everyone to rally around.”

To take advantage of the special 2022 Winter PrideFest lodging discount at Campfire Hotel, valid for stays between March 1 and March 8, use Code: PRIDE22. Most Winter PrideFest events are free to attend, though space is limited for certain events and activities, and advance registration is encouraged. For more information or to register for Winter PrideFest, visit www.outcentraloregon.com/winter-pridefest/ or the Winter PrideFest Facebook Event page.

2022 WINTER PRIDEFEST EVENT SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

‘Who’s On Top’ film screening with BendFilm (5:30-7 pm @ Tin Pan Theater - $10): A feature length documentary which shines a spotlight on members of the LGBTQ+ community who challenge stereotypes about gender and sexuality in the outdoor arena at Mt. Hood.

Panel Discussion + Mixer: Inclusivity in the Outdoors (6-9 pm, doors open at 5:30 pm - $20): Held at Ray Hall at the OSU-Cascades Campus and Co-Sponsored by the OSU-Cascades DEI Lab, the “Inclusivity in the Outdoors” panel discussion will feature outdoor inclusivity leaders and influencers, including the moderator, backcountry queen, advocate, and activist Wyn Wiley (Pattie Gonia - @pattiegonia).

Welcoming Snocial (7-10 pm - FREE): Held at Bend’s trendy Box Factory district where businesses including Gearfix, Immersion Brewing, and Crosscut Warming Hut will welcome Winter PrideFest attendees with a chance to meet and mingle, interact with panelists, and pick up official Winter PrideFest BlackStrap neck tubes.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Alpine/Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor: Winter PrideFest attendees are welcome to ski, snowboard, and snowshoe on their own or with PrideFest Ambassador-led groups. Mt. Bachelor lift tickets, trail passes (Nordic), and equipment rentals must be purchased separately.

‘Who’s On Top’ film screening with BendFilm (5:30-7 pm @ Tin Pan Theater - $10): A feature length documentary which shines a spotlight on members of the LGBTQ+ community who challenge stereotypes about gender and sexuality in the outdoor arena at Mt. Hood.

WIGS...An Ice Breaker (7-10 pm - FREE): Following a day at the mountain, attendees are invited to put on a wig, grab some skates, and join Winter PrideFest at Seventh Mountain Resort for nighttime ice skating at the resort’s outdoor ice rink, or to relax by one of the fire pits to recount the day’s activities. A limited number of skate rentals will be available at the event for a small fee.

Bonfire on the Snow with Wanderlust Lust Tours (7-11 pm - $120 per person - 10% discount with code: PrideWander22): Join Wanderlust Tours and fellow Winter Pridefest friends for a starry evening of snowshoe exploration deep into the forests of the mighty Cascades. Your professional guide will lead PrideFest adventurers on snowshoes to a hand-carved amphitheater of snow, the perfect setting for festive evening activities. Tickets include transportation, professional guides, snowshoes, snowshoe trek to amphitheater and bonfire, dessert, and spiked hot cocoa- please note the cost does not include gratuity for the guide. Tickets for this event will be sold separately at wanderlusttours.com/bonfire-on-the-snow.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Winter PrideFest “Pride Celebration” at Mt. Bachelor (9 am- 4 pm): Mt. Bachelor lift tickets sold separately. A full day of on-mountain activities including Alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, Drag Tubing, and mix/mingle with live music by DJ Jules Juke at the West Village Lodge deck!

‘Who’s On Top’ film screening with BendFilm (5:30-7 pm @ Tin Pan Theater - $10): A feature length documentary which shines a spotlight on members of the LGBTQ+ community who challenge stereotypes about gender and sexuality in the outdoor arena at Mt. Hood.

Apres Ski Party (7-10 pm - FREE): Back in town, Winter PrideFest will take over the Crater Lake Spirits downtown Bend tasting room for an apres ski party featuring specialty cocktails made with locally-produced spirits and local grub from Esta Bien food truck.

Dance Party (9 pm-1 am - $20): Held at 10 Barrel East and featuring live music from various DJ artists, including DJ LeMix, this soiree brings Winter PrideFesters together to liberate, celebrate, and DANCE!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Alpine/Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor: Winter PrideFest attendees are welcome to ski, snowboard, and snowshoe on their own. Mt. Bachelor lift tickets, trail passes (Nordic), and equipment rentals must be purchased separately.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://outcentraloregon.com/winter-pridefest/

About Winter PrideFest:

Now in its fourth year, Winter PrideFest is a multi-event weekend celebrating diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community and allies through various winter activities, social gatherings, and inspiring events. From a grassroots inaugural event that drew 150 attendees, Winter PrideFest is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees to Bend, Ore., and Mt. Bachelor, March 3-6, for four days of skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, ice skating, panel discussions, and evening social functions. For information or to register for Winter PrideFest, visit www.outcentraloregon.com/winter-pridefest/ or the Winter PrideFest Facebook Event page.

About OUT Central Oregon:

OUT Central Oregon, a public charitable organization, promotes inclusivity and visibility for LGBTQ+ people by enabling and fostering community engagement. Working within the social, cultural, and economic landscape of Central Oregon, OCO develops and builds partnerships with businesses, government, and other organizations to promote and support the LGBTQ+ community. OUT Central Oregon educates the LGBTQ+ community and the public by providing public discussions, lectures, documentary screenings, social gatherings, and outdoor activities. For more information visit www.outcentraloregon.com or email info@outcentraloregon.com.