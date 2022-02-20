Every Child Central Oregon receives $5,000 grant from Brooks Resources

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Child Central Oregon is the grateful recipient of a $5,000 grant from Brooks Resources Corporation to support the mission of providing radical support, resource (foster) provider recruitment and retention, ODHS hospitality and community engagement for children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon.

Funding awarded by Brooks Resources Corporation provides ECCO with an increased capacity to share the need for greater support from Central Oregon to care for children experiencing foster care.

“We are appreciative of the support from Brooks Resources Corporation and the continued belief they have in sewing into Central Oregon communities.”

Every Child Central Oregon serves Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties, and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs by mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care. Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families affected by foster care through recruitment of safe and nurturing resource (foster) homes.

Additionally, ECCO provides radical hospitality to youth in care, families providing care, families of origin, and their partners working in child welfare.

With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our community as a whole.

To learn more about ECCO, how to become a resource (foster) provider, donate, or volunteer, please visit www.everychildcentraloregon.org