17th annual Backcountry Film Festival, first outdoor screening, set for evening of March 12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Calling all ski bums, backcountry adventurers, thrill-seekers and winter enthusiasts! Get ready for the annual celebration of winter wildlands through this collection of short films. The 17th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will be hosted in Bend on the evening of Saturday, March 12 at our first-ever outdoor screening. All proceeds will go to support the efforts of local nonprofit Discover Your Forest.

Discover Your Forest is the proud nonprofit partner of the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, and the Crooked River National Grassland. We bring a massive volunteer force onto our public lands, and provide free school field trips and outdoor education for thousands of local students every year. This festival is an annual fundraiser that helps ensure our ability to continue our mission of creating the next generation of environmental stewards.

Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 17th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film lineup is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.

This year’s event will take place outside in The Embark Coworking Community parking lot. Remembering that it may very well be a chilly evening, attendees should be prepared to live into this year’s theme of “Embrace The Brrr”! You bring your camp chair and something warm to snuggle up in, and we will bring the films, raffle prizes, tacos and brews. Doors open at 7PM, the screening will kick off at 7:30PM, and the films and raffle will wrap up at 10PM. Admission is $15 per person, and tickets can be purchased online. Let’s “Embrace The Brrr” together and raise money for an incredible cause!

With a limited amount available, interested parties should grab their tickets now! If space allows, we will have a very limited amount of tickets available at the door as well. Head to www.discoveryourforest.org/backcountry-film-festival to claim your spot, watch the trailer, and get your questions answered through our Q&A link.

This event is made possible by local sponsors including Sisters Movie House, Pine Mountain Sports, Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective, Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe, Bend Radio Group and The Embark Coworking Community.

