Family Access Network receives $5,000 grant from Safeway Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a $5,000 grant from Safeway Foundation to support FAN services to low-income children and their family members in Central Oregon.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the remodeling of Safeway’s Highway 20 location at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Safeway Foundation presented FAN with a $5,000 check to help those struggling with basic needs find assistance quickly through their FAN advocates.

FAN places advocates directly in schools to help children and families in Central Oregon connect to resources for food, clothing, safe shelter, health care, and more, so kids can focus on flourishing in school and in life.

“We are thrilled that Safeway Foundation invited us to take part in this celebration, and chose to give back to the community they serve by donating to FAN,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Their recognition of poverty issues facing Central Oregon and willingness to help will bring assistance, possibility and hope to many children in need.”

Safeway Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors program is dedicated to bettering the lives of people in their neighborhoods.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.