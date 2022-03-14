New Bend Yoga Festival to join summer events scene

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon’s thriving summer events lineup has a new festival on the scene. The first-ever Bend Yoga Festival will take place at Skyline Park & Sports Complex, on June 24-26, featuring some of the most well-known presenters in American yoga today.

Christina Sell, Allie Van Fossen, Sianna Sherman, and others will lead workshops, intensives, and yoga practices alongside many of Central Oregon’s most popular yoga teachers.

In addition to more than 50 separate yoga and wellness workshops, the festival will include a Mountain Air Market featuring the best of Central Oregon’s small makers, artists, and artisans.

There will also be a screening of the film “I Am Maris,” about the intersection of yoga, mental illness, and self-acceptance.

“We’re thrilled to bring a wellness offering to the amazing summer events line-up we all know and love,” says Angela Liesching, festival founder and director. “The Bend Yoga Festival is a one-of-a-kind event that could only happen right here, and we can’t wait to see our community connected and in-person.”

Early Bird Passes sold out in just a month, but it’s not too late to get a Full Fest Pass. They are on sale now, priced along a sliding scale. The official fest schedule will go live for passholders on May 1st, and passholders will schedule their workshops at that time.

To learn more about the Bend Yoga Festival, visit BendYogaFestival.com.