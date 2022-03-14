ODOT offers online webinar on grants program for multi-use paths

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 solicitation of the Oregon Community Paths Grant Program will begin accepting pre-applications this summer. The Oregon Department of Transportation-coordinated program will provide investments in walking and biking facilities across the state.

Oregon Community Paths, or OCP, invests in facilities that are not primarily on or along a roadway. These “off-system” paths may be bike/pedestrian paths or path segments such as:

“Regional Paths” that connect communities, or larger paths.

“Critical Links” that connect to major destinations (employment centers, schools, large transit stations, etc.).

Visit the program's website to see who is eligible, learn about the application process, sign up for the Thursday, March 17 (1-2 p.m.) online webinar, and more. Thursday's webinar is a great way to learn about this grant program.