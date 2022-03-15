New edition of Oregon Retail Nurseries and Garden Centers Road Map released

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The newest edition of the Oregon Association of Nurseries' popular Retail Nurseries and Garden Centers Road Map is out, and available for people to order for free online.

They can order their copy by logging on to https://plantsomethingoregon.com/order-the-road-map/.

The folding highway map, just like the kind service stations used to give away, includes 133 retail garden centers and specialty nurseries across Oregon and Southwest Washington where consumers can shop.

But that’s not all — the map also lists 22 retail nurseries selling by mail order or online, 43 firms offering various types of landscaping services, and 41 beautiful and unique public gardens that are waiting to be explored.

“This map is a great way to plan your own plant buying road trip,” said Curt Kipp, director of publications for the Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN), which publishes the map and represents the state’s nursery and greenhouse industry. “Oregon is a great place to grow plants, and is full of wonderful retail nurseries, and nearly all of the ones on our map are locally owned and family run. You won’t get bored checking out the unique things they have to offer.”

OAN has printed 35,000 copies of the map, which is now updated every two years. It’s promoted under their Plant Something Oregon consumer gardening program, which provides localized, expert advice and information to gardeners. There’s a website at www.plantsomethingoregon.com with blog posts, a searchable directory of retailers, a list of the scientifically-proven benefits of gardening and plants, and much more. There’s a email newsletter too, published 18 times a year, which you can get by signing up on the site.

The map is not only available to individuals, but interested groups such as garden clubs. Those groups can request a bundle of maps by writing to plantsomethingoregon@oan.org and specifying where to send them and how many they want.

“We created this tool to enhance people’s enjoyment and discovery of retail nurseries, and ultimately, gardening,” Kipp said. “It’s a fun and healthy hobby that helps melt away stress, while beautifying your yard and community. You just invest a little work and time, and enjoy the dividends — and beauty — all spring and summer.”

# # #

The Oregon Association of Nurseries, based in Wilsonville, represents more than 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers and suppliers. Oregon’s ornamental horticulture industry is the state’s largest agricultural commodity, with annual sales of $1.19 billion in 2020. It is also a traded sector, with about 75 percent of the nursery plants grown in Oregon being shipped out of state. For information, visit www.oan.org or call 503-682-5089.