Mustangs to the Rescue to mark 10th birthday with first open house in over 2 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in more than two years, Mustangs To The Rescue is officially opening its doors to the public. MTTR will be hosting an open house at its facility at 21670 McGilvray Road on Saturday, March 26, from 10 am to 4 pm as an early celebration of its 10th birthday.

The free event will include themed tours highlighting adoptable companion animals, training projects and rideable horses, a meet and greet with some of the adoptable horses, interactive demonstrations of large animal rescue equipment and techniques, tacos from El Sancho, activities for kids and free coffee.

“We are excited to invite our community into our home again,” Board Member Jacelyn Davis said. “We have continued working diligently throughout the last two years, but have been doing so behind the scenes because of COVID. Now, we are ready to see our neighbors again.”

Founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley, who continues to serve as Executive Director, MTTR is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Bend dedicated to improving the lives of horses and humans in Central Oregon through education and assistance, including its equine rescue, rehabilitation and adoption program.

MTTR provides community resources such as Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue training, horsemanship clinics, barn and equine safety classes, assists law enforcement and first responders with calls involving large animals, provides scholarships to local horse trainers to continue education, and most importantly, is there for anyone who needs help with their animals.

“Mustangs To The Rescue is a community service organization that also rescues horses,” Beardsley explained. “We are the ones you call when your horse gets stuck in a creek, your trailer is overturned, or you have fallen on hard times and need help figuring out the best thing to do for your horses.”

Beardsley, Davis, and other members of the MTTR team will be available on the 26th to give tours, answer questions and discuss some of the valuable work MTTR has been up to.

Donate Now – Your contribution is important!

Mustangs To The Rescue - Improving the lives of horses and humans in our community through education and assistance.