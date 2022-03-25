General Duffy’s Waterhole to host Latino Business Expo, Festival Latino

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in Central Oregon, General Duffy's Waterhole is providing the space for a Latino Business Expo and Festival Latino, in collaboration with Oregon Pero En Espanol, on Saturday, April 30th.

This is a free day event from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm and ticketed after 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale March 30th.

This is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and job opportunities. This is a family event that includes music from DJ Yogi and Son de Cuba, as well as Latino breweries in Oregon such as Xicha Brewery, Tranquilo Cerveceria and La Familia Cider.

The event will be initiated by the Oregon Small Business Association in Central Oregon, followed by cultural activities and incentives for customers to interact with vendors throughout the day. It will be a day dedicated to community building, celebrating and connecting.

General Duffy’s Waterhole is an indoor/outdoor Music Venue, Event Space and Taphouse with 5 Food Trucks and a Pizza Kitchen. General Duffy is situated on 1.4 acres in Downtown Redmond, Oregon and is focused on making experiences matter & amp; building dedicated relationships within our community. Learn more at www.generalduffys.com

Oregon Peron En Espanol is an initiative focused on addressing the communication with the Spanish speaking community in Oregon. Find out more at www.Oregonperonenespanol.com