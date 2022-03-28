Central Oregon Health Council names new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Health Council announced Monday that Carmen Madrid has been named executive director of the health care nonprofit, which is dedicated to improving health care delivery and outcomes in the region while reducing costs by bringing community partners to the table to execute a five-year Regional Health Improvement Plan.

Madrid comes to the Health Council from Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon in Portland, where she served as the deputy director, managing strategic design of business development programs, contract negotiations, operations oversight, grant development, and education programs. Madrid held prior positions at the Center for Intercultural Organizing and Kaiser Permanente and is a member of the Tualatin Riverkeepers.

“Donna Mills has done a stellar job advancing the mission of the Health Council over the past six-plus years,” said COHC Board Chair Tammy Baney. “Carmen Madrid is an accomplished leader who brings a wealth of experience and passion for serving communities. We are fortunate to bring such talent to the Central Oregon region and look forward to her leadership at the Health Council.”

Madrid will join the Central Oregon Health Council at the end of April and looks forward to connecting with the Central Oregon community.

About the Central Oregon Health Council: The Central Oregon Health Council is a not-for-profit public and private community governance entity. COHC works to improve the health of the region and provides oversight of the Medicaid/OHA population and the region’s Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), PacificSource. COHC was officially created by Senate Bill 204 in 2011 to promote the health of the region’s residents and seeks to achieve the Triple Aim of improving health outcomes, increasing satisfaction with the health system, and reducing costs. Visit www.cohealthcouncil.org for more information.