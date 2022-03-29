Mid Oregon Credit Union ‘Adopt-A-Bear’ fundraiser returns, supporting Healthy Beginnings

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union is gearing up for its 18th annual “Adopt-A-Bear” fundraiser April 1-17 in support of Healthy Beginnings, which provides free health screenings for preschoolers.

Since 2004, Mid Oregon’s annual Adopt-A-Bear fundraiser has raised more than $35,000 for Healthy Beginnings, a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

Starting April 1, members can “adopt” a bear with their donations, and the die-cut bears with their name become the “wallpaper” at the applicable Mid Oregon branch. Community donations keep Healthy Beginnings’ screenings free for all families who use their services.

“For 18 years, it has been the generosity of our membership that makes this fundraiser so special,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations. “We are pleased to again partner with Healthy Beginnings to help ensure that more Central Oregon children have access to these much-needed screening services.”

All health screenings are performed by local medical, dental, nutritional and behavioral specialists, providing parents with a thorough assessment of their child’s physical and developmental health.

“Within the first five years, so many critical developmental milestones happen,” says Kathleen Cody, executive director of Healthy Beginnings. “Children suffering from unidentified medical or developmental issues can act out in various, unhealthy ways. Our assessments help catch these issues before school starts, giving parents an additional resource and peace of mind if they have questions about their child’s development.”

From April 1-17, the Central Oregon community can “Adopt-A-Bear” at any of Mid Oregon’s seven branches, by calling 541-382-1795, or going to a secure, online member-only donation form. Donations will help ensure that every preschooler in Central Oregon is healthy and prepared to enter kindergarten ready to learn.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 41,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $600 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.

Healthy Beginnings is a registered 503(c) non-profit organization located in Bend, Oregon, dedicated to ensuring that all local children enter their school life ready to learn, contribute, and thrive. They conduct free, comprehensive health and developmental assessments for children under the age of five using state-of-the-art screening tools and performed by certified volunteer health and behavioral specialists. These free health screenings are available to every child in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties. You can learn more about Healthy Beginnings at www.myhb.org.