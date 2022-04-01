City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 4-10

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of April 4 - April 10.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main, sewer and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below. For more information, visit the Newport project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. Newport Avenue, east of the NW College Way roundabout to NW Juniper Street, eastbound closure with local westbound access. Businesses within the closure are still open and accessible. This segment is estimated to be open to two-way traffic by 4/8/22 weather permitting. Please continue to use caution as construction activities continue. Expect temporary lane shifts and minor delays. Newport Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street, full road closure with detour, work set to begin 4/5/22 (weather permitting) Newport Avenue between 9th Street and 10th Street, full road closure with local access. This segment is estimated to be open to two-way traffic by 4/8/22 weather permitting. Please continue to use caution as construction activities continue. Expect temporary lane shifts and minor delays.

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Avenue Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15 th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Intersection of SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour through May 2022 (weather dependent).

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15 Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. NE Third Street between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023.

between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023. Capella Place between SE 27th Street and SE Vega Street for infrastructure installation, eastbound Lane closure.

between SE 27th Street and SE Vega Street for infrastructure installation, eastbound Lane closure. NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May.

between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May. Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April.

between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours.

As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours. SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for SW Sewer Basin Project infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022

between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for SW Sewer Basin Project infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022 Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through late spring 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

Future Road Closures:

King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews