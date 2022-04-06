COCC’s Latinx Fiesta brings party to The Pavilion

Central Oregon Community College’s Latinx Club is hosting its annual Latinx Fiesta Celebración from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at The Pavilion in Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive.

This event is free and open to the public, with food and roller-skating rentals provided, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates. A donation of $10 to support COCC Latinx scholarships is suggested.

The event will also feature a DJ playing Latin music, a photo booth and piñata and paper flower-making stations.

“What excites me most about this event is the community collaboration. People come together to support and celebrate Latin cultures,” said Jacqueline Ruggieri, Latinx program coordinator at COCC. “Also, the thought of people of all ages roller skating brings me joy!”

For more information, contact Jacqueline Ruggieri at jruggieri@cocc.edu or 541-318-3726.