Heaven Can Wait celebrates return to in-person event on June 5

BEND, Ore. — After two years in a virtual format, Heaven Can Wait is returning as an in-person event on Sunday, June 5, at 9 a.m. in Drake Park.

“It has been almost three years since the community last met in Drake Park to support this powerful event,” said Mari Shay, administrative director of cancer services. “This will be my first Heaven Can Wait, and I look forward to meeting more cancer survivors and our community partners as we stand together to support those who are battling breast cancer.”

A 5K walk and run, Heaven Can Wait raises money for Sara’s Project, which helps provide vital support services to people in the community who are battling breast cancer. Throughout its 23-year history, Heaven Can Wait has become a time-honored tradition for the community to come together and celebrate cancer survivors while also remembering loved ones.

To participate or volunteer in the 5K walk/run, register at HeavenCanWait.org. For questions related to the event, contact Anna Contreras at 541-788-2940 or afcontreras@stcharleshealthcare.org