Wealth management co. giving grants to nine local nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rosell Wealth Management is launching a new community gift fund to support local nonprofits and their missions. The launch will take place Thursday evening at 10 Barrel Eastside.

During the event, grants will be given to nine local non-profits who are making tremendous impacts in the community. The grants will be presented by a number of community members including Sally Russell, Mayor of Bend, John Hummel, District Attorney of Bend & Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Moving forward, Rosell Wealth Management said it will give a portion of the company’s annual profits to a select number of charitable organizations, with a focus on the Bend community. The Oregon Community Foundation will be providing guidance for the fund.

The fund was inspired by founder David Rosell’s passion for the Central Oregon Community. Rosell was looking for way to support the community in a sustained and impactful way that involved the company and their clients. Clients of Rosell Wealth Management nominated this year’s grant recipients, and will be invited to do so each year.

The mission of the James A. Lee fund is to offer financial support for charitable non-profit organizations in our community with the intention of making an immediate and lasting impact by helping those in need.

The fund is named after Jim Lee, a longtime Bend resident, active community member, founder of InvitExcellence and former Executive Director of Abilitree.

“Jim has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy to helping anyone who needs a helping hand, a motivational talk to get back on track, or a hug. I have never met another individual who has done more for the people of our community without ever asking for anything in return,” said Rosell.

The nine grants total $25,500 and range from $2,000 to $4,000.

The launch of the James A Lee Community Gift Fund coincides with the 20th anniversary celebration of Rosell Wealth Management.

Rosell Wealth Management is an independent financial planning and wealth management firm based in Bend, Oregon. The firm specializes in helping their clients confidently transition into retirement and effectively manage the distribution phase of retirement. Their approach can be summarized in three words – Relationships, Resources & Results.

Founder David Rosell is a renowned speaker and the author of two books, Keep Climbing and Failure is Not an Option.

Grant Recipients & Presenters

LaPine Community Food Kitchen – Presented by: Jim Middleton, former President of COCC

– Presented by: Jim Middleton, former President of COCC Sleep In Heavenly Peace – Presented by: Brenna Hasty, VP of Operations at The Flybook

– Presented by: Brenna Hasty, VP of Operations at The Flybook Volunteers In Medicine - Presented by: Jim Lussier, Former President and CEO of St Charles Hospital

- Presented by: Jim Lussier, Former President and CEO of St Charles Hospital Bethlehem Inn - Presented by: Andrew Jordan, Former Police Chief of Bend

Presented by: Andrew Jordan, Former Police Chief of Bend Furnish Hope - Presented by: Sally Russell, Mayor of Bend

- Presented by: Sally Russell, Mayor of Bend Shepherd ’ s House - Presented by: Connie Druliner, Owner of Express Employment Professionals

’ - Presented by: Connie Druliner, Owner of Express Employment Professionals Boys & Girls Club - Presented by: John Hummel, District Attorney of Bend

- Presented by: John Hummel, District Attorney of Bend Mountain Start Family Relief Nursery - Presented by: Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce

- Presented by: Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce KPOV - Presented by Amy Moser of the Christine Browning Group

The launch is a private event.