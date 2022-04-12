In Our Backyard reports on Super Bowl anti-human trafficking efforts, has local events coming up

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-based national anti-human trafficking nonprofit In Our Backyard, led by a child sex-trafficking survivor along with volunteers, law enforcement, government agencies, and local nonprofits teamed up to raise awareness and fight human trafficking surrounding the Super Bowl host city, Los Angeles.

Within one week of the big game, 17 of the 36 missing children posted in the IOB Missing Children Booklets were recovered through collaborative efforts with law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Los Angeles Sherfif’s Department reported 183 arrests of alleged sex buyers and 30 suspected traffickers, as well as 65 adults and 7 minors recovered. See www.InOurBackyard.org to read the complete Super Bowl Executive Summary.

Human trafficking happens 365 days a year throughout the United States, and risk increases around large events like the Super Bowl due to the entertainment and party atmosphere.

Executive Director and Child Sex Trafficking Survivor Cheryl Csiky’s ultimate goal was to empower the Los Angeles area to come to together to create a safer community. “This was our 13th consecutive year of anti-human trafficking work for a Super Bowl host city. Missing children are targeted by traffickers and every community can make a difference all year long by learning the signs.”

IOB’s volunteer efforts on the ground empowered convenience store employees with information and resources to watch for and safely report signs of human trafficking. One volunteer reported, “I just knew something was off. That young girl needed help, but she was watched. We made a report instantly, and the store manager was so thankful we helped him understand there was a hotline he could report to.” Over 30,000 convenience stores post IOB Freedom Stickers.

Learn how you can partner with IN OUR BACKYARD and help traffick-proof Central Oregon and beyond by participating in two local events. Visit www.inourbackyard.org or:

Sip and Give at Crux Fermentation Project 6:00 pm, May 19th. Enjoy free Crux pizza on IOB and enter to win some fun drawing prizes. Register free at https://tinyurl.com/sipandgive

Fight the Fight Virtual 5k May 19th to June 19th. You have an entire month to walk, hike, run, skip, roll or dance your 5k in your neighborhood, on your treadmill, around your backyard, or anywhere you want to raise awareness and fight human trafficking! Register at https://tinyurl.com/Fight-the-Fight

Based in Bend, In Our Backyard is a survivor-led national organization with more than a decade of dedication to the fight against sex and labor trafficking. IOB links arms in the fight against human trafficking by empowering communities to prevent this atrocity and creating access to freedom for victims of human trafficking.