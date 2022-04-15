Families invited to Bend-La Pine Schools kindergarten kickoff events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families with new kindergarten students are invited to attend Bend-La Pine Schools’ Kindergarten Kickoff events at local schools and register students for the fall. Online registration is open now for all incoming kindergartners and schools are hosting kickoff events during April and May.

“Kindergarten Kickoff events are a wonderful way for families to connect with teachers, schools and fellow families while learning more about kindergarten,” said Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook.

Families can register for kindergarten now. Families can find their neighborhood school through our Attendance Area webpage. Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, can call 541-355-1000 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.

Schools will host Kindergarten Kickoff events at the following dates and times. All events are taking place at the school, unless otherwise noted.