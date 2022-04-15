Skip to Content
Families invited to Bend-La Pine Schools kindergarten kickoff events

Bend-La Pine Schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families with new kindergarten students are invited to attend Bend-La Pine Schools’ Kindergarten Kickoff events at local schools and register students for the fall. Online registration is open now for all incoming kindergartners and schools are hosting kickoff events during April and May.

“Kindergarten Kickoff events are a wonderful way for families to connect with teachers, schools and fellow families while learning more about kindergarten,” said Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook.

Families can register for kindergarten now. Families can find their neighborhood school through our Attendance Area webpage. Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, can call 541-355-1000 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.

Schools will host Kindergarten Kickoff events at the following dates and times. All events are taking place at the school, unless otherwise noted.

Bear Creek ElementaryApril 27 at 5 or 5:30 p.m.
Buckingham ElementaryApril 28
Elk Meadow ElementaryApril 27 at 4:30, 5 or 5:30 p.m.
Ensworth ElementaryApril 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
High Lakes ElementaryMay 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Juniper ElementaryMay 11 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
La Pine ElementaryApril 25 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Lava Ridge ElementaryMay 25 at 5:30 p.m.
North Star ElementaryApril 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge ElementaryApril 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Ponderosa ElementaryApril 27 from 5 to 6 p.m.
R.E. Jewell ElementaryApril 26 at 6 p.m.
Rosland ElementaryApril 27 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Silver Rail ElementaryIn-person May 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.; virtual April 25 at 6 p.m. Weblink
Three Rivers K-8April 27 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
William E. Miller ElementaryApril 26 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
District Spanish LanguageMay 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Education Center, 520 NW Wall St.
