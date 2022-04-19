Venardos Circus returning to Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to Redmond at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, May 26-June 5. There will be 15 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent.

Venardos Circus last visited Redmond in October for Halloween in 2021.

“We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Central Oregon, a place we consider close to our hearts after spending many months camping there and hosting livestreams in 2020,” explained ringmaster and producer Kevin Venardos. “We live to be on the road, expressing our creativity and bringing joy to families across the country. We can’t wait to get to get back to Redmond.”

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. Show schedule will be as follows:

· Thursday, May 26– 7:00 p.m. ** OPENING NIGHT

· Friday, May 27 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, May 28 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, May 29 – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, June 1 – 7:00 p.m.

· Thursday, June 2 – 7:00 p.m.

· Friday, June 3 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, June 4– 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, June 5 – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission tickets starting at $16.50 for youth under age 12 and $27 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (One year old or younger per paying adult seated on a lap). Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com.

Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus.

Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, hot dogs, packaged candy and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.

What to expect on site:

· Parking area is flat so there is easy handicap access between the lot and the tent

· Concessions are available but we encourage guests to order online when purchasing tickets. Contactless payment options available.

· The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission

· We will be following all masking and social-distancing guidelines of the local municipality of the communities in which we perform

About Venardos Circus:

The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus performance, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair, bringing joy to people across the U.S. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the intimate experience and sentimental way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience.

For more information, please visit www.venardoscircus.com