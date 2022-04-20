ODOT reminder: Campaign signs are not allowed on state highway rights of way

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the May 17 primary elections approaching, campaigns and their friends should remember that ODOT will remove political signs posted on the state highway right-of-way.

Only official traffic control devices are allowed in the highway right of way. Improperly placed signs can distract drivers and block road safety messages.

Improperly placed signs will be taken down and held at a nearby ODOT district maintenance office for 30 days. To reclaim signs, go here to find the nearest ODOT maintenance office.

Signs are prohibited on trees, utility poles, fence posts and natural features within highway right-of-ways. They also are prohibited within view of a designated scenic area.

The width of the state highway right-of-way can vary considerably depending on the specific location. If you’re uncertain whether you’re placing a sign on private property or highway right-of-way, check with the local ODOT district maintenance office.

Local municipalities may also regulate the placement of political signs.

Political signs are allowed on private property within view of state highways with the following restrictions:

Signs are limited to 12 square feet but can be up to 32 square feet with a variance from our Oregon Advertising Sign

Signs cannot have flashing or intermittent lights, or animated or moving parts.

Signs must not imitate official highway signs or devices.

Signs are not allowed in scenic corridors.

No payment or compensation of any kind can be exchanged for either the placement of or the message on temporary signs, including political signs, which are visible to a state highway.

More information about ODOT’s Outdoor Advertising Sign Program can be found at cms.oregon.gov/odot/hwy/signprogram.