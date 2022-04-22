Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon to host education, resource fair at COCC

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (PRO), a local nonprofit organization that delivers support to people living with Parkinson's disease, is proud to host Reconnect, a Parkinson’s disease (PD) education and resource fair at Central Oregon Community College on Saturday, May 7.

Reconnect will feature local exhibitors showcasing services to support the Central Oregon PD community. Attendees will benefit with take home information on treatment modalities to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Registrants will have the option to attend a lecture presented by Dr. Amy Briley of Destination Rehab who will share a new effort scale to help people with Parkinson’s monitor their exercise activities. Additionally, guest will participate in a Q&A session with local Neurologist, Dr. Craigan Griffin of Pacific Crest Neurology. These learning opportunities will be offered in person.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn more from local health and wellness businesses; gather support from peers; learn tips for creating a successful activity plan; and to gain valuable information on Parkinson’s advocacy and engagement opportunities.

“We are excited to help so many access the services they need. Each year 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. For many who received this devastating diagnosis during the pandemic, Reconnect is the first chance to understand just how deeply supportive this community is,” said Holly Chaimov, Executive Director for Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon. “Our goal is to create opportunities for personal and direct connections to help those living with Parkinson’s disease as they seek to understand their treatment options.”

Exhibitors will include many of the annual partners of Parkinson’s Resources – companies and organizations that share a commitment to improving lives for those living with Parkinson’s disease. Local partners will also be on hand, with representation from Destination Rehab, St. Charles Hospital, Pacific Crest Neurology, Rock Steady Boxing, and more.

Event information:

To register online, please visit www.pro.eventbrite.com. Online tickets will close 24 hours prior to the event.

Registration is free: Email ticket confirms access to exhibit area for specified timeframe.

Parking and venue address – Central Oregon Community College, Wille Hall. Free parking in lot E1

Public health safety guidelines – Attendance to the event is limited and staggered throughout the day for maximum social distancing.

